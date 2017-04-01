Lower Allen Township Police begin 90-day trial of 12-hour work days

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – People tend to assume employees work from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday. For a lot of us, that’s no longer the case.

“Some of the things they look forward to possibly are more days off in between their working days,” said Capt. Leon Crone, with the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Officers at the Lower Allen Township Police Department kicked off a 90-day trial of 12-hour work days Saturday after seeing other police across the country doing the same thing.”

The officers will get more days off after Lower Allen Township Commissioners approved the trial. They’ll work six 12-hour days and one eight-hour day in a two-week period.

Crone says this will reduce down time during shift changes because officers will go from three to two shift changes. He also hopes this will reduce overtime.

“We do three shift changes a day,” Crone said. “To do this, we would only have two shift changes daily, and that keeps the officers on the streets longer.”

James Johnson is a nursing supervisor at Manor Care in Dallastown. He works 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., five days a week.

“On the windows, I have actual black trash bags,” Johnson said.

Johnson keeps his bedroom dark so he’s able to sleep when it’s light out.

“I actually consider myself a night owl. I don’t like getting up early,” Johnson said.

Johnson worked 12-hour days at the beginning of his nursing career.

“I was still in school,” Johnson said. “I could work at night and go to school during the day.”

Johnson commuted from his Windsor Township home to his work in Bel Air, Md., and he started working closer to home five years ago. He now works eight hours at night and tries to sleep during the day.

“You don’t need the sounds of the phone, lawn mowers, barking dogs, and lights,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know many people who are working Monday through Friday, nine to five anymore,” Crone said.

“In this society we live in now, our work is a 24/7 reality for most people,” Johnson said.

Those at the Lower Allen Township Police Department expect to decide whether to make 12-hour work days permanent in July.