Lawn display of wooden cutouts raises sexual abuse awareness

It’s hard to miss the wooden cutouts outside of Turning Point Counseling and Advocacy Center on East Market Street. The hope is that as you drive by, you’ll start a conversation about sexual abuse.

Last year Turning Point set up the same display outside of their building. One hundred wooden cutouts, every fourth one painted teal to represent the number of girls who will be sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday.

New this year every sixth cutout is painted maroon, to represent the number of boys who will be sexually abused before they turn 18. York Country Day School students worked to put up the display Saturday afternoon. The Center recently got a grant to help male victims who were sexually abused as children.

“It is sadly an issue with men, as we’ve learned from the recent Penn State scandal and all the male survivors that have come forward. And it’s harder for men to come forward. There’s a stigma with it. And we really believe in breaking the stigma, finding a place and space that they can feel safe and comfortable to share their story,” Kristen Pfautz-Woolley, clinical director and founder of Turning Point, said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit Turning Point’s website here.

