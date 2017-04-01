Lancaster police looking for robbery suspect

By Published:
Courtesy of Manheim Township PD.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened at Union Community Bank on 38 East Roseville Road Friday evening.

A man presented a note to a teller demanding cash but no weapon was displayed, according to authorities.

Police say he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white newer model sedan with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as follows:

• White Male in his 20’ss
• Thin build
• 5’10”
• Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
• Wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 ext 0.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Manheim Township Police Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s