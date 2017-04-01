Lancaster police looking for robbery suspect

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened at Union Community Bank on 38 East Roseville Road Friday evening.

A man presented a note to a teller demanding cash but no weapon was displayed, according to authorities.

Police say he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white newer model sedan with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as follows:

• White Male in his 20’ss

• Thin build

• 5’10”

• Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

• Wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 ext 0.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Manheim Township Police Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.

