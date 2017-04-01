Lancaster police looking for robbery suspect

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened at Union Community Bank on 38 East Roseville Road Friday evening.
A man presented a note to a teller demanding cash but no weapon was displayed, according to authorities.
Police say he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white newer model sedan with tinted windows.
The suspect is described as follows:
• White Male in his 20’ss
• Thin build
• 5’10”
• Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
• Wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans
If you know the identity of the suspect, contact the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 ext 0.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Manheim Township Police Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.