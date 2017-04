EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) A dozen fire units responded to a fire at an equipment depot early Saturday morning.

It happened at the Miller and Hartman Transportation Company on Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township just after 3:30 a.m.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

