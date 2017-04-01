Head-on crash sends four to local hospitals

By Published: Updated:

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are investigating a head-on collision that happened on Friday around 6 p.m. on North Twelfth Street.

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman was traveling south on North Twelfth Street when she lost control and slid into the oncoming lane hitting another vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven by a 63-year old woman.

Police say both drivers and two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Courtesy of West Shore Regional Police Department

