Hampden Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A workshop in Cumberland County wants to help residents protect their personal information.

Hampden Township Community Shred Day is taking place today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Creek Plaza on the Carlisle Pike near the Toys R Us.

People who live in the township can shred documents for free although a donation is requested to help the Hampden Township Veterans Park and Memorial Project.

