MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A free recreational event will be held for people of all ages and abilities on Saturday.

It will be at Penn State Harrisburg at the Capitol Union Building on Saturday, April 1 from 12 -4 p.m.

Activities include wheelchair rugby, basketball, sled hockey and scuba diving. There will also be food and entertainment.

It is sponsored by The Global Abilities Foundation and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

To register go to recfrest.net or call 215-205-3076.

