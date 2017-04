HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police said a man is being treated at the hospital after he said two men attacked him while jogging.

Police said the victim said he was attacked at Briarcrest Drive near Hillview Lane at 8:50 p.m. Friday.

The victim said his attackers were wearing baggie jeans and dark hooded sweatshirts. One of the sweatshirts was green and one had an Army Airborne symbol on it.

As of Saturday morning, the victim’s condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

