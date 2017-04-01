Damp to start trout season, clearing and warmer for Sunday

Plenty of rainfall yesterday led to 1-2″ of rainfall for most of the region, while a little less fell for areas northwest of Harrisburg in the ridge and valley region. Overnight most of the steady rain moved east of the Midstate, but drizzle and scattered light showers have remained this morning. The leftover moisture and damp weather will keep temperatures in the 40s until the afternoon. Highs today only reach the lower and middle 50s. If you are heading out for the first day of trout season be sure to wear layers and be aware of higher levels along creeks and streams. Rain from the last two days are creating faster moving and higher waters for our creeks and streams.

We will not see much sunshine until Sunday morning. Drier air allows for mostly sunny skies tomorrow and temperatures near 60° for the afternoon. Our break from the cloud cover is short though as clouds return for Monday and showers arrive as early as Monday evening. Steady to heavy rain is likely on Tuesday.

Skies clear briefly again for Wednesday with more showers and clouds to follow on Thursday. The rainmaker on Thursday may linger for a couple of days as the system has a chance to be cut off from the jet stream. Clouds and light rain could stick around for Friday and the start of next weekend.

