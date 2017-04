HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Volunteers will line a street near the capitol with blue ribbons in honor of child abuse prevention month.

When completed, there will be 4,200 ribbons lining State Street. The goal is to make a statement about the state’s commitment to keep children safe.

On Wednesday, a memorial will be held to remember the 34 children in Pennsylvania who died in 2015 because of child abuse.

