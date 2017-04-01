Bears fall out of playoff spot after 4-2 loss to Bridgeport

04/01/2017 – (Hershey, PA- April 1, 2017)-Despite a frantic push in the third period, the Hershey Bears hockey team fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-2, on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,552 at Giant Center. Bridgeport’s victory helped them jump Hershey and move into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with six games to play. The loss ended Hershey’s 10-game home winning streak.

Darren Nowick scored twice for the Sound Tigers in the victory, and the rookie forward got the scoring started at the 13:05 mark of the opening period. Nowick walked down the right wing and snapped a shot from the goal line that darted over the left shoulder of Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley to make it 1-0 Bridgeport.

The Sound Tigers would strike again at the 18:19 mark of the first period. Kane Lafranchise was credited with the goal on a shot from the left point. His drive deflected off the skate of Hershey defender Tom Gilbert and past Copley to make it 2-0. The goal was Lafranchise’s fifth of the season.

After Carter Verhaeghe scored to make it 3-0 Sound Tigers at the 11:24 mark of the third period, Hershey finally had an answer on the power play. Travis Boyd scored his 15th goal of the season at 13:03 to make it 3-1. Veteran Chris Bourque fed Boyd on the top of the left face-off circle. Boyd held the puck, then snapped a shot past Bridgeport goaltender Eamon McAdam’s glove for Hershey’s first power play goal in four games.

Hershey’s momentum didn’t last long. A miscue by Copley while playing the puck behind the goal created a turnover. Nowick capitalized for his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 Bridgeport. The goal ended Copley’s night as he was removed after surrendering four goals on 15 shots.

Hershey fired 16 shots on McAdam in the third period, but only came up with one goal. Ryan Bourque cashed in on a rebound at 4:19 to cut Hershey’s deficit to just two goals. The glove of a sprawled McAdam denied Zach Sill’s chance from the crease, but the younger Bourque flipped the rebound over the fallen goaltender for his fourth goal of the season.

Hershey outshot Bridgeport 31-24 in the loss. The Sound Tigers took the season series with the win as Hershey went 3-4-0-1 versus its Atlantic Division rival.

The Bears host Lehigh Valley tomorrow at 5 p.m. for the first of two straight games versus the Phantoms. The Bears trail the Phantoms by just three points in the Atlantic Division standings. Tomorrow is a Fairview Golf Course Golf Ball giveaway (first 3,000 fans), Faith & Family Night, and a CommunityAid Clothing Drive. The game is sold-out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...