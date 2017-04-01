911 outage affects residents in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)- A 9-1-1 outage in Adams County is affecting Centurylink 911 customers in the 642 exchange west of Gettysburg according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for Adams County.

Residents needing 911 should attempt to call 717-334-8101 or attempt the call via cell phone.

The Fairfield Fire Station is staffed and residents may also report emergencies to the fire station.

Adams County dispatch says they are unaware of the cause of the problem and do not have a timeframe for when it will be fixed.

