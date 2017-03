Next week, a major street closure will begin in Harrisburg.

Eastbound Division Street will be closed from North Front Street to River Street.

This will happen Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Crews will be working on a water line.

A detour will be in place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...