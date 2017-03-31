Suspects wanted for child porn, assault arrested by United States Marshals in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Marshals Service announced Friday the arrests of two men in York who were wanted for different crimes.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Ernest Jones was arrested and turned over to the York City Police Department.

Jones was wanted by York police for aggravated assault, strangulation and other charges. He is accused of beating someone on Monday and injuring her to the point that she needed treatment at a hospital.

In an unrelated case, 31-year-old York resident Christopher Riley was arrested on Thursday.

The York City Police Department had issued a warrant charging Riley with child pornography.

