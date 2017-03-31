Soaking rain today, warmer this weekend

Today will be an ugly, rainy, cool day with more fog. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s with 1-2 inches of rain likely with this storm. Some breaks in the rain are possible, but each round of rainfall will be heavy at times so be prepared for a very damp day. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder again so don’t be surprised. Nothing severe is expected today. Streams and creeks will be on the rise and the Susquehanna River could even get above action stage by Monday with the flow from upstream. However, no widespread flooding is anticipated at this time. Be alert for ponding of water in poor drainage locations though throughout the day. Tonight will bring an end to the steady moisture, but clouds and drizzle hang around with fog likely too. Temperatures today and tonight will be stuck in the 40s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Clouds will be very slow to clear, but some sun should peek through later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s tomorrow. Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 60 before another chance of rain begins to move eastward for the first half of the workweek. Model forecasts are favoring Monday night into Tuesday for the next shot of rain with more rain possible by Thursday. The end of March and start of April look to bring an active weather pattern (rain every few days) with seasonable high temperatures. Lawns should be greening up nicely heading into warmer weather this April. Both Tuesday and next Thursday could bring soaking rains too. April showers are here…enjoy!

