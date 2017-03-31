Restaurant Report: Food residue, pink and brown slime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found old food residue, an expired food safety certification, and pink and brown slime during its latest restaurant inspections.

Village Green Family Restaurant on East Market Street in York was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Five-gallon buckets of chlorine were stored with food products, risking contamination. Potatoes, meat sauce and chili were not being held at safe temperatures, and inspectors found old food residue and a crust buildup in the cappuccino machine nozzles and on the milkshake machines.

Golden Wall Chinese Restaurant on Lincoln Highway in Gap was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not performing the duties required by the Pennsylvania Food Code. Cleaning chemicals were stored on the same shelf as food, risking contamination. The food safety certification expired several months ago, and food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints.

Tokyo Diner on Londonderry Road in Harrisburg was out compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code and was incorrectly responding to food safety questions. The facility was using chlorine sanitizer at a concentration that was “extremely high” and risked contaminating surfaces, and there was pink and brown slime in the ice maker.

Establishments with no violations include Napoli Pizza on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, Walnut Grove Smorgasbord on North Mountain Road in Harrisburg, Queen 6-Pack Restaurant in Lancaster, and Taipei Chinese Restaurant on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

