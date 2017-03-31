Recall: Black & Decker table saws sold at Walmart could collapse

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Rexon Corp. is recalling Black & Decker portable table saws sold exclusively at Walmart because the stand can suddenly collapse.

The recall is for model number JT2504BD 10-inch table saws sold from February 2016 through August 2016 for about $190.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.

Owners should contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.

The company earlier this month recalled about 46,000 Craftsman portable table saws sold at Sears after 11 reports of the stands collapsing.

