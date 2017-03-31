Recall: Black & Decker table saws sold at Walmart could collapse

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Rexon Corp. is recalling Black & Decker portable table saws sold exclusively at Walmart because the stand can suddenly collapse.

The recall is for model number JT2504BD 10-inch table saws sold from February 2016 through August 2016 for about $190.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.

Owners should contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.

The company earlier this month recalled about 46,000 Craftsman portable table saws sold at Sears after 11 reports of the stands collapsing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s