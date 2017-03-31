PPL: Nightlights in energy kits may smoke, catch fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PPL Electric Utilities is urging customers to stop using a nightlight it included in an energy-efficiency kit after the utility received three reports of the lights smoking and one catching fire.

PPL said three customers reported the nightlights started smoking after being plugged in for several hours. Another customer said the light caught fire and left a mark on a ceramic tile.

The kits were given to students in schools that participated in PPL’s Think! Energy program. They were also mailed to customers who completed an online home energy assessment.

About 24,500 kits were distributed in schools in the current year. Another 5,000 kits were mailed to customers.

PPL released a list of schools affected by the warning. It did not list a model number for the product affected, so it was not clear if the alert affects nightlights handed out in past years.

Customers with questions about the nightlight can call Ecova, the company that distributed the lights for PPL, at 1-877-486-9204.

