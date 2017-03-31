PPL: Stop using nightlight included in energy-efficiency kit, reports of fire and smoking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) PPL is urging customers to stop using a nightlight included in an energy-efficiency kit after receiving three reports of the units smoking and one of it catching on fire.

According to the company, three customers reported that the nightlights started smoking after being plugged in for several hours. Another customer said the light caught fire and left a mark on a ceramic tile.

The kits were given to students in schools who participated in PPL’s THINK! ENERGY school program. They were also mailed to customers who completed an online home energy assessment.

About 24,500 kits were distributed in schools in the current school year. Another 5,000 kits were mailed to customers.

PPL has released a list of schools affected by the warning. More than 50 are in the Midstate.

It did not list a model number for the product affected so it is not clear if the alert affects nightlights handed out in past years.

Ecova, is the contractor that distributed the lights for PPL. Customers with questions about the nightlight can call Ecova at 1-877-486-9204.

Ecova and PPL are investigating.

