Police warn of jury duty scam in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Cumberland County say a South Middleton Township man fell victim to a jury duty phone scam.

Authorities say the victim answered a phone call Wednesday. The caller told him he had missed jury duty, and unless he paid a fine through a prepaid Green Dot MoneyPak card, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says residents are never threatened or solicited for money over the phone. The sheriff said some of the calls were made by callers claiming to be sheriff deputies.

