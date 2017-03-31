Police expect substantial delays during work on Union Deposit Road

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic changes coming to Union Deposit Road at Interstate 83 in just over a week will cause substantial delays during peak travel times, police said.

Lower Paxton Township police said Union Deposit Road will be restricted to one through lane and one left-turn lane both eastbound and westbound over the I-83 bridge.

The traffic pattern change is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 10 and remain in effect for about six months.

Police expect there will be a significant impact on traffic, especially between 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

Jonestown Road at I-83 will have a minor change to the traffic pattern. The westbound lane to I-83 North will be closed and drivers will have to get to the I-83 North ramp from the right through lane. The I-83 North on-ramp will remain open but must be accessed directly from a main through-travel lane.

Police said the change, also beginning April 10, is expected to cause minor to moderate delays.

