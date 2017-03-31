Pennsylvania judge, 91, in fair condition after ordeal

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who disappeared from his Pennsylvania home remains hospitalized one day after being found alive in a wooded area outside Scranton.

Edwin Kosik is listed in fair condition Friday, according to a spokeswoman at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Kosik suffers from memory loss and stopped hearing cases last month. He disappeared from his home Tuesday night. That sparked an intensive search involving the U.S. Marshals Service, state police and the FBI.

Two teens found Kosik’s SUV in a wooded area of Dunmore and alerted law enforcement. A search dog picked up the scent and found the judge about 100 yards away.

Kosik sent two corrupt judges to prison for their roles in a notorious juvenile justice scandal known as “kids for cash.”

