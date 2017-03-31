PennDOT to begin adding cable median barrier along I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to install cable median barriers on parts of Interstate 81 in Franklin County is scheduled to begin Monday.

PennDOT says the barrier to prevent crossover crashes will be installed between I-81’s northbound and southbound lanes in 14 sections ranging from 768 to 21,463 feet.

About 21.5 miles of cable will be installed from just north of the Pennsylvania Welcome Center to the Cumberland county line, PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said.

Drivers may encounter left shoulder restrictions while workers install concrete foundations and steel posts then attach the high-tension cable during daylight operations through November.

PennDOT also plans to install the median barriers on I-81 in Cumberland County.

