PennDOT to begin adding cable median barrier along I-81 in Franklin County

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to install cable median barriers on parts of Interstate 81 in Franklin County is scheduled to begin Monday.

PennDOT says the barrier to prevent crossover crashes will be installed between I-81’s northbound and southbound lanes in 14 sections ranging from 768 to 21,463 feet.

About 21.5 miles of cable will be installed from just north of the Pennsylvania Welcome Center to the Cumberland county line, PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said.

Drivers may encounter left shoulder restrictions while workers install concrete foundations and steel posts then attach the high-tension cable during daylight operations through November.

PennDOT also plans to install the median barriers on I-81 in Cumberland County.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s