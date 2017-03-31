Nightlight from PPL energy kit linked to small fire in Upper Allen

The Upper Allen Township Fire Department says this nightlight distributed by PPL caused a small fire in a home Wednesday evening. PPL says If you or your child has received a nightlight, please do not use it. (Credit: Upper Allen Township Fire Department)
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A LED nightlight included in an energy-efficiency kit from PPL Electric Utilities has been linked to a small fire in Upper Allen Township.

The fire Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Conway Drive damaged the nightlight and a kitchen outlet but burned itself out before spreading to the wall, the township fire department posted on its Facebook page.

(Credit: Upper Allen Township Fire Department)

Fire officials said the homeowner received the nightlight in an energy-efficiency kit from PPL.

The utility on Thursday issued a safety alert for the nightlights which were also distributed to several schools.

PPL said three customers reported the nightlights began to smoke after several hours of use, and one person reported the light caught fire and left a mark on a ceramic tile.

“We have no reports of injuries or significant damage from these lights, but out of an abundance of caution, we are asking anyone who received one from PPL to stop using it immediately,” Chris Cardenas, PPL’s customer services vice president, said in a statement.

The nightlights were part of kits mailed to people who completed online home energy assessments and in kits given to students for school programs. PPL said the bulk of the 5,000 kits sent out have been mailed since February. About 24,500 kits were distributed in schools in the PPL service area in the current school year.

Anyone who received a nightlight from PPL can call Ecova, the company that distributed the lights for PPL, at 1-877-486-9204.

To see a list of schools that received the lights, go to ppl-eemis-2017-03-21-01-03_school-addresses-1.xlsx

