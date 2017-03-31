Mount Wolf woman, 19, dies after assault

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old York County woman died at a hospital five days after she was assaulted outside her home, the county coroner said Friday.

Coroner Pam Gay said Ahshantianna Johnson, of Mount Wolf, died Thursday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday. She was reportedly assaulted outside her home in the 100 block of South Second Street.

Northeastern Regional Police are investigating.

Gay said additional details will be released after an autopsy that is scheduled for Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...