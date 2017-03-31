Lebanon man arrested for crashing into homes while fleeing police

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a driver who fled after crashing into parked cars and homes and critically injured his passenger Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Weidman Street.

Angel Ortiz-Cruz, 37, of Lebanon, is charged with counts including aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing police. He was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.

Police said Ortiz-Cruz’s passenger, 33-year-old Amanda Wolfe of West Lebanon Township, remained in critical condition at a hospital.

An officer had stopped Ortiz-Cruz for going the wrong direction on a one-way street, but as the officer approached the vehicle, the Ortiz-Cruz fled from the 300 block of East Weidman at a high rate of speed, police said.

A pursuit was terminated immediately because of weather conditions, police said.

Minutes later, police said Ortiz-Cruz crashed into several unattended parked cars and three homes.

