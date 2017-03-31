Humangear recalls bottle caps for burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Humangear is recalling accessory bottle caps sold at Dick’s and other sporting goods stores because the caps can leak or come off, posing burn hazards when bottles are used for hot liquids.

Humangear has received one report of liquid leakage. No injuries have been reported.

The capCAPs were sold for standard wide-mouth stainless steel bottles and for glass mason jars between November 2016 and February 2017 for about $8.

Only caps with model numbers HG0501, HG0502, HG0505, HG0505-DSG and HG0515 printed above the UPC code on the package are included in the recall.

Consumers should contact Humangear to receive a full refund.

