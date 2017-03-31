Harrisburg man convicted of dealing cocaine, heroin at East Hempfield hotel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been found guilty of dealing heroin and cocaine in Lancaster County.

Carl Gould, 42, was convicted Thursday in Lancaster County Court of felony drug-dealing and related counts stemming from a bust last August at an East Hempfield Township hotel, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Gould will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.

Prosecutors said police found 28 grams of powder and crack cocaine and over a gram of heroin from Gould’s vehicle, and more than seven grams of heroin was seized from a room at the Westfield Inn on Hempland Road.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...