Harrisburg man convicted of dealing cocaine, heroin at East Hempfield hotel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been found guilty of dealing heroin and cocaine in Lancaster County.
Carl Gould, 42, was convicted Thursday in Lancaster County Court of felony drug-dealing and related counts stemming from a bust last August at an East Hempfield Township hotel, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.
Gould will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.
Prosecutors said police found 28 grams of powder and crack cocaine and over a gram of heroin from Gould’s vehicle, and more than seven grams of heroin was seized from a room at the Westfield Inn on Hempland Road.
