Final plans underway for Legacy Park development of homes, businesses

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Final plans are underway for what could be the largest neighborhood-style community built on 185 acres of the Hess Farm tract in Mechanicsburg.

“I think it’s going to generate quite a bit of new traffic especially in the morning and afternoon rush hours,” said Greg Penny, spokesperson with PennDOT.

That traffic could be the result of the proposed Legacy Park. It would include 683 homes and 26,000 square feet of commercial space.

“It’s a large project. It’s going to bring tax base up some in the Borough of Mechanicsburg. It’s going to be infrastructure, new roads, and home values may go up,” Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said.

The developer has submitted a preliminary traffic plan to PennDOT. The project would run along Route 114, which is also South Market Street.

“The planning calls for the installation of two new traffic signals,” Penny said. There’s one at what’s called Hemlock Drive, which will be the main entrance to the this development, and then there’s another one up at Shepherdstown Road.”

“Yes, it’s going to raise the traffic a little bit, but in the long run, there’s going to be three exits to this development,” Ciecierski said.

Plans for Legacy Park include a mix of apartments, town homes, single-family homes, and a 55-plus community.

“It’s going to expand the Borough to its fullest,” Ciecierski said. “This is the last available area in the Borough to build on.”

The developer is scheduled to present the final plan to the Mechanicsburg Borough Council in June.

