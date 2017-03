Juniata County, PA. (WHTM) – A small fire was reported on the grounds of East Juniata High School.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night inside a modular unit.

There was no damage to the main building.

No one was injured.

School is still scheduled for Friday.

