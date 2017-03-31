Death sought for man charged in teen’s rape, dismemberment

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty for a Pennsylvania man charged with his girlfriend in the rape, death and dismemberment of her adopted daughter.

Bucks County prosecutors made the announcement Friday, when 44-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sullivan waived his formal arraignment on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in the death of 14-year-old Grace Packer last year.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. Prosecutors had already signaled their attention to seek the death penalty for Sara Packer.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their trial has been scheduled for March of 2018.

