Deadly crash in Cumberland County

Published:

North Middleton Township, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a crash in Cumberland County

It happened around 2:30 Friday morning along the 1300 block of Waggoners Gap Road in North Middleton Township.

Police say a vehicle ran off the road and into parked cars in a driveway.

The driver was killed. Police have not released an identity.

No one else was injured.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

