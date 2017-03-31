Daybreak ‘Town Takeover’ coming to a location near you!

Daybreak is taking its show on the road.

The Daybreak Town Takeover will begin April 14 in the Gettysburg town square by the Gettysburg Hotel.

On April 21 the team will be at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The following week they will be at Lancaster Central Market.

On May 5, you can find them at York Central Market. On the 12, they will be in the New Bloomfield square. On May 19, they will be a location to be determined in Harrisburg.

If you live close to any of these locations, you’re invited to come and join us.

The grand finale is the only one not open to viewers; a behind-the-scenes look at Hersheypark and the sweetest place on Earth.

