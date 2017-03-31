DA: Mount Joy Township couple died in murder-suicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly Lancaster County couple died of gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Glenn Morris, 78, and his wife Janet, 76, were found dead Thursday in their home at 990 Hershey Road in Mount Joy Township, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Both died of single gunshot wounds to the head.

The district attorney’s office said a neighbor found the couple in their bed. The neighbor entered the house using a spare key after noticing the couple had not taken out their trash for pickup and mail was piling up in the mailbox.

A relative of the couple was the last person to see them alive on Tuesday.

Investigators said it appears Glenn Morris shot his wife then himself. They said there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry, and no one else lived at the home.

A motive for the shootings is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call Northwest Regional police at 717-367-8481.

