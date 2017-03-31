Conservatives discuss a number of issues at Pennsylvania Leadership Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Some leading voices in conservative politics are gathered in Camp Hill for the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference this weekend.

Rep. Scott Perry and Senator Pat Toomey were two of the main speakers at the conference on Friday.

Perry spoke about a long list of topics, including continuing to fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He said he was happy to see the American Health Care Act, the bill pushed by President Donald Trump, fail, saying it wasn’t strong enough.

Sen. Pat Toomey devoted most of his speech on Friday to the battle to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neal Gorsuch.

“We can not allow a Democratic minority to block an up or down vote and deny the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court for four or eight years,” Toomey said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appears to have enough votes to block the nomination of Judge Gorsuch. Toomey said on Friday, the Senate would do “whatever it takes” to make sure Gorsuch is confirmed, and wouldn’t rule out the nuclear option of changing Senate rules to bypass Democratic opposition.

This is the 27th year for the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference. Organizers say it’s the largest non-presidential campaign year attendance in the conference’s history.

The conference continues on Saturday, at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill. Speakers will include Sen. Scott Wagner and Rep. Lou Barletta.

