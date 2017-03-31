Building bridges of hope for local single mothers

Bridge of Hope Harrisburg Area is a non-profit serving homeless families headed by single mothers in both Dauphin and Cumberland counties. The program is long-term (9 to 18 months) and is a hand-up not a hand-out to families.

The first step toward ending and preventing homelessness for homeless single mothers and their children is to “house a family.” When the family has the security and stability of a home, they have the foundation needed to rebuild their lives. Each Mom in the program receives first month’s rent and the security deposit to move into a home. They then receive rental assistance on a decreasing basis over a nine month period to encourage independence and not dependence.

While having the peace of mind of stable housing, they can begin focusing on their long term goals of entering a career that will support them financially. They focus on maintaining and being accountable to a budget they set and developing a supportive network of friendships by being paired with Neighboring Volunteers from Christian Faith Communities in the local area.

Bridge of Hope Harrisburg Area is holding its annual fundraising Spring Gala at 5pm on April 8 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in New Cumberland. This is a fun night where supporters can hear about the life-changing work of the Bridge of Hope program directly from a participant in the program, enjoy live music from a local jazz trio, dinner, live and silent auctions all while supporting the homeless families headed by single mothers in the Bridge of Hope Harrisburg Area program.

Purchase tickets or sponsor the event at Harrisburg.BridgeOfHopeInc.org, email Jenny at development.boh.hbg@gmail.com or call (717) 635-5957.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...