Bears fall flat in Hartford, 3-0

03/31/2017 – (Hartford, CT- March 31, 2017)-Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves to hold the Hershey Bears hockey team off the scoreboard, and lead his Hartford Wolf Pack to a 3-0 win at the XL Center on Friday evening. The loss was just the second time Hershey was shut out this season.

Michael Joly’s goal just 3:55 into the game was the game-winning tally on Friday. Off a neutral zone draw, Hartford’s Nicklas Jensen sent a pass ahead to Joly. The forward split the Hershey defenders and raced in down the slot. He made a move to his forehand and slid the puck under the right pad of Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley to make it 1-0. The tally extended Joly’s goal streak to three games.

In the second period, Hartford got a bit of puck luck on a goal that gave them a 2-0 lead. Defender John Gilmour rushed down the right wing and threw a shot towards the Hershey net. The puck banked off Hershey defender Tyler Lewington’s skate and past Copley at 14:04.

In the third period, Hershey tested Hellberg with several quality chances, but the netminder was up to the task. His 20 stops gave him Hartford’s first shutout at the XL Center since Oct. 17, 2015. The Bears were blanked for the first time since the second game of the 2016-17 season, a 3-0 loss at Binghamton on Oct. 15.

Nicklas Jensen added his team-leading 27th goal of the season for the Wolf Pack with just 1:06 remaining, scoring into the empty net to ensure the win for Hartford.

Hartford outshot Hershey 27-20. Hershey went 0-for-3 on the power play and failed to score on the man advantage for the fourth straight game.

Hershey hosts Bridgeport tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Just one point separates the two teams for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Tomorrow is Fan Appreciation Night with a chance to win great prizes. It’s also Healthcare Night. The Bears are also home on Sunday for an action-packed promotional night, featuring a Fairview Golf Course Golf Ball giveaway (first 3,000 fans), Faith & Family Night, and a CommunityAid Clothing Drive. Hershey hosts Lehigh Valley at 5 p.m. that evening. More information on tickets and details on promotional nights may be found on HersheyBears.com.

