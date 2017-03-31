After fatal fire with hoarding, borough looks to prevent similar tragedies

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Denver Borough Manager Michael Hession recalls what firefighters told him about a fire this month that led to the deaths of 77-year-old Lorraine Crouse and 74-year-old Geoffrey Atwell.

“They reported it to be a hoarding situation,” Hession said. “It didn’t make the fire worse, but it was causing difficulties for the firefighters to be able to access the property.”

Since the fire on March 15, there has been an effort to clean up hoarding cases and push resources for residents who might have problems.

“[We] wanted to make sure that people were aware of what we do and what we can do and we cannot do,” Hession said.

Denver has a program where every rental property is inspected after a tenant change. There had been discussion of performing regular checks.

Hession said council members are holding off on action for now and trying to see if education works first.

“They’re comfortable with the process we have in place, but they also want to approach this in a way of educating everybody in the community,” he said.

Hession said they’re relying on that approach because the law doesn’t allow them to enter owner-occupied properties. He said if education isn’t working, things will change.

“If there’s some other event that happens or it looks like people are paying attention to those components and things are changing, then they may want to reconsider it again,” he said.

