A local chef shares tasty game day recipes

Planning a big party to watch some college basketball? Jennifer Heasley, who has a successful food blog, stopped by ABC27 Daybreak this morning with some tasty treats you can make to wow your guests.

Hummus



Ingredients

1 can garbanzo beans

3 Tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil

3 cloves of garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

2 teaspoons dried minced onion

1 teaspoon dried minced garlic

½ teaspoon coarse salt

Instructions

Place garbanzo beans, garlic, and salt in a food processor and pulse until broken down, scraping the sides as needed.

Stream olive oil and toasted sesame oil into the food processor as it is running and process until it reaches your desired consistency. Place hummus in a bowl and drizzle with a little more olive oil.

In a small bowl, mix together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced onion, garlic and salt. Top hummus with spice mixture

Ultimate Italian Sandwich



Ingredients

8 KaiserRolls

2 whisked eggs

Garlic salt

Italian seasoning

2 lbs. roasted deli turkey breast sliced thinly

2 lbs.Capicola ham

1 lb. Genoa salami sliced very thin

2 lbs. provolone cheese

4 cups shredded lettuce

1 red onion slice thin

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup red hot (jarred red peppers commonly found in Italian restaurants)

2/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

Cut all Kaiser Rolls. Brush egg wash mixture on top part of roll sprinkle with garlic salt and Italian seasoning. Bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. In medium sized bowl toss shredded lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette and refrigerate. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise with jarred red peppers and refrigerate. Do about 30 minutes in advance of making sandwiches.

Sandwich assembly….

Spread mayo/pepper mixture on bottom part of KaiserRoll, layer all three meats on to roll with one slice of provolone cheese. Place all rolls on baking sheet and place under broiler. Do multiple sandwiches at once. When cheese is melted add red onions and lettuce mixture on top. Spread top part of KaiserRoll with mayo/pepper mixture. Add toothpicks and cut into quarter pieces.

Pretzel Bites



Ingredients

1 container of store bough French bread dough

1/4 lbs. deli ham cut into cubes

1/4 lbs. mozzarella cheese cut into cubes

1/4 cup baking soda

1/2 cup melted butter

coarse sea salt

Directions

1. Take dough out of container and cut into 1/2 inch discs. Take a piece of ham and cheese, put into the middle of the disk, and then roll into a ball.

2. After rolling all of the dough balls (making sure the dough is tight), bring 4 cups of water and baking soda to a boil.

3. Put dough balls into the boiling water, allow them to come to the surface. Remove with slotted spoon. Do about 3 dough balls at a time.

4. Put onto parchment paper line baking sheet. Brush with melted butter and top with sea salt.

5. Put into pre-heated 400 degree oven for 16-20 minutes

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Stone Mustard

2 tbsp. Yellow Mustard

1-2 tbsp. Honey

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients together and adjust according to taste.

