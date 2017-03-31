7 arrested after investigation into cocaine distribution in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrests of seven people by the Lebanon County Drug Task Force in connection to an investigation into cocaine distribution that started over a year ago.

According to a release from the DA’s office, authorities first became aware of the cocaine dealings in January of 2016 when undercover officers and informants were used to purchase crack cocaine and heroin at several locations in Lebanon. The drug activity was centered around the purchase of cocaine from New York and Easton, Pennsylvania, which was brought to Lebanon and converted into crack cocaine.

The investigation ended on February 22 when 37-year-old Lancaster resident Nashawn K. Pearson and 20-year-old Lebanon resident Briana N. Culler were stopped by police. The two were returning from a trip to Easton and in possession of 70 grams of cocaine, according to the DA’s office.

Most of the suspects named in the investigation had already been arrested on drug delivery charges related to the investigation and were already being held in Lebanon County Correctional Facility. New criminal complaints were filed.

In addition to Pearson and Culler, police identified the following people as suspects: 35-year-old Steven W. Caraballo, 32-year-old Lebanon resident Lewis Morgan, 33-year-old Lebanon resident Carl Whitaker, 30-year-old Lebanon resident Jamal B. Gray and 43-year-old Lebanon resident Uwan English.

The suspects were arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Capello.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...