20-year-old surprises step-mother with adoption papers

Diana Gopear was expecting a nice dinner and maybe some flowers for her 46th birthday, but what she got was a much bigger surprise.

“My heart was pounding, I was shaking, I was so nervous,” Emily Gopear, Diana’s step-daughter, said.

She handed her step-mother the surprise of a life time.

“It was just amazing. I could barely read it. It was just so amazing,” Diana said.

She read some of the letter aloud.

“‘Without you, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today.'”

“I wrapped it really nice so it wouldn’t rip or anything. It was five pages about how amazing she is and each page had a picture of her, and then at the end said ‘will you adopt me?’ And then the paper behind it was the one where she had to sign it,” Emily said.

Diana Gopear has known Emily since she was in diapers.

“I never liked the word step for step-parent because some people aren’t step-parents. Some people are well-deserving of being a step-parent but in our situation it was just the way it was. They were my own,” she said.

And while the birthday gift probably won’t ever be topped, Diana said the real gift came 20 years ago.

“I’m just thankful that they’re both in my life,” Diana said.

“Blood doesn’t make you family, so she’s my mom no matter what because she’s been there for me, so she deserves to be legally my mom,” Emily said.

Emily is expecting to get a new birth certificate in the next three months.

