Woman found not guilty of setting man on fire gets prison for stealing van

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman found not guilty of setting a Silver Spring Township man on fire will serve up to seven years in prison for stealing his work van.

Christina Leach, 29, of Harrisburg, was sentenced this week in Cumberland County Court to three-and-a-half to seven years on a felony count of theft by unlawful taking.

Leach was found guilty of the charge at a January trial, but the jury acquitted her of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and arson.

She was arrested in May 2015 after the man told police that Leach offered him a massage then tied him to a bed, doused him with a flammable liquid, and set him on fire. He said she held his bedroom door closed to prevent him from escaping.

The man, who met Leach through CraigsList, told investigators he jumped from a second-story window, extinguished the fire, and went to a nearby convenience store for help.

At trial, Leach’s attorney said the man playing with the flammable liquid and set himself on fire.

