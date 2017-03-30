VW to pay over $30M to settle Pennsylvania emissions claims

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Volkswagen is paying $30.4 million to Pennsylvania to settle a second lawsuit over the company’s emissions-cheating scandal.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the settlement is for environmental damages caused by a device Volkswagen placed on cars. He said the device allowed excessive carbon monoxide emissions to escape.

The settlement is part of a $157 million agreement between Volkswagen and nine other states. It is separate from a $603 million settlement reached with several states last year.

In that settlement, Volkswagen agreed to pay Pennsylvania $23.1 million in civil penalties and costs.

Consumers who purchased or leased diesel vehicles manufactured by VW, Audi, or Porsche can submit claims to have their vehicles bought back or fixed by visiting www.VWCourtSettlement.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s