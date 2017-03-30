VW to pay over $30M to settle Pennsylvania emissions claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Volkswagen is paying $30.4 million to Pennsylvania to settle a second lawsuit over the company’s emissions-cheating scandal.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the settlement is for environmental damages caused by a device Volkswagen placed on cars. He said the device allowed excessive carbon monoxide emissions to escape.

The settlement is part of a $157 million agreement between Volkswagen and nine other states. It is separate from a $603 million settlement reached with several states last year.

In that settlement, Volkswagen agreed to pay Pennsylvania $23.1 million in civil penalties and costs.

Consumers who purchased or leased diesel vehicles manufactured by VW, Audi, or Porsche can submit claims to have their vehicles bought back or fixed by visiting www.VWCourtSettlement.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...