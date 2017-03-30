Vehicle hit with gunfire in Susquehanna Township, suspect wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted for firing a gun at a vehicle Sunday evening in Susquehanna Township.

Two victims told police they saw someone walking in the middle of Pierce Street as they were traveling in the 2300 block.

As the victims slowed down, the suspect turned around and fired two shots, according to police. The vehicle was struck on the hood and driver’s side quarter panel.

The suspect fled in the direction of Canby Street. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a black ski mask.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Scott Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9246.

