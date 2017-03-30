Vehicle hit with gunfire in Susquehanna Township, suspect wanted

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted for firing a gun at a vehicle Sunday evening in Susquehanna Township.

Two victims told police they saw someone walking in the middle of Pierce Street as they were traveling in the 2300 block.

As the victims slowed down, the suspect turned around and fired two shots, according to police. The vehicle was struck on the hood and driver’s side quarter panel.

The suspect fled in the direction of Canby Street. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a black ski mask.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Scott Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9246.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s