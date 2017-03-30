Soaking rain on the way for Central PA

The weather will go downhill rather quickly today as an approaching storm system from the Midwest moves in tonight and Friday. Expect a little sunshine early today before skies turn cloudy and showers develop as early as late afternoon in some backyards. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs only near 50 degrees for the afternoon. While the showers this evening and overnight will be fairly light and scattered, an area of low pressure will tap into Gulf moisture and lift northward to bring a steady, soaking rainfall tomorrow. Friday will be an ugly, rainy, cool day with fog developing too. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s tomorrow and 1-2 inches of rain are possible with this storm. Friday night will bring an end to the steady moisture, but clouds hang around.

Saturday will start off cloudy with patchy drizzle. Clouds will be very slow to clear but some sun should peek through later in the day. Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 60 before another chance of rain begins to move eastward for the first half of the workweek. The end of March and start of April look to bring an active weather pattern (rain every few days) with seasonable high temperatures. Lawns should be greening up nicely heading into warmer weather this April. Enjoy!

