Republican foes of health care bill win praise in districts

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Haider al-Abadi
President Donald Trump listens in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Sixty-two percent of Americans turned thumbs down on Trump’s handling of health care during the initial weeks of his presidency, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It was his worst rating among seven issues the poll tested, which included the economy, foreign policy and immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BUCKNER, Kentucky (AP) – Defying President Donald Trump on the Republican Party’s promise to repeal and replace Obamacare sounds like political suicide, especially in the congressional districts Trump won handily.

But some Republicans who blocked the legislation won praise from constituents for stopping what many saw as a flawed plan, either in the legislation’s substance or strategy.

Although Trump’s famed deal-making faltered with his own party, the same voters who backed their local lawmaker showed patience with the president.

That’s despite signs that nationwide, there’s significant disapproval of his handling of health care.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling health care, including 31 percent of Republicans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s