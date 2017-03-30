Man hospitalized after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 30-year-old man was treated at a hospital after a shooting incident in the city late Wednesday, police said.

Investigators said the man sustained a significant injury to his lower left leg where the bullet struck a metal plate from a previous injury, creating a significant exit wound.

The man did not provide much information other than the shooting occurred somewhere on State Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-3118.

