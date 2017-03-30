Man gets up to 8 years for Halifax store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millerstown man is going to prison for the armed robbery of a Halifax discount store.

John K. Lucas, 45, was sentenced Wednesday in Dauphin County Court to 4-8 years in state prison for the Oct. 28 robbery of a Dollar General store.

Lucas had a large knife when he demanded cash from the register, authorities said. They said after the robbery, Lucas made a cash payment on his car at a local dealership.

Prosecutors said they believe Lucas’s drug use led to his financial problems and the robbery.

