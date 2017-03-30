Lancaster retail development breaks ground today

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster officials will join developers Thursday afternoon to break ground for a new mixed use project on Harrisburg Pike across from Long’s Park in Manheim Township.

Crossings at Conestoga Creek will feature an apartment complex, retail shops, restaurants, a 120-room hotel, and the county’s first Wegmans food store.

The High Real Estate Group says its $120-million project will create more than 700 full- and part-time jobs and generate more than $2 million in property taxes.

Construction will be underway by next month. The new businesses plan to open by late summer or early fall next year.

