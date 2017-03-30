Lancaster officer found guilty of perjury, assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster police sergeant has been found guilty of assaulting a man he arrested for public drunkenness in 2014.

Raymond Corll, 55, was found guilty this week on a felony charge of perjury and misdemeanor counts of false swearing, official oppression, and simple assault.

In his testimony at a 2014 summary trial, Corll said he arrested the man because he was staggering the entire width of a 15-foot sidewalk and was so drunk he was unaware of his surroundings.

The state attorney general’s office filed charges last year, saying the man showed no signs of intoxication in a surveillance video.

Prosecutors said Corll falsely arrested and punched the handcuffed man in the face. The man sued the City of Lancaster and settled for $150,000.

Corll faces up to seven years in prison at sentencing.

